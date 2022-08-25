Curio Governance (CGT) 1-Day Volume Tops $530.00

Curio Governance (CGT) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Curio Governance has a market capitalization of $48,470.06 and $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003798 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00128890 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033617 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00077682 BTC.
Curio Governance Profile
Curio Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.
Buying and Selling Curio Governance
