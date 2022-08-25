Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE DAR opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.