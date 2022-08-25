DeepOnion Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $45.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000231 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00016777 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016950 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,712,434 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

