Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in LKQ were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 1,152.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 217,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 199,975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 636,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 128,718 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LKQ by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in LKQ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,305,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,448,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.