Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $34,787,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 172.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,791 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,184,000 after buying an additional 152,919 shares in the last quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $12,810,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,063.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,205 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 97,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $108.06 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

