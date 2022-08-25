Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 345 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

