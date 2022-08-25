Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 60 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,265,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals stock opened at $308.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.66 and a 200-day moving average of $303.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

