DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock to $10.00. 106,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,368,042 shares.The stock last traded at $9.28 and had previously closed at $9.28.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,683,000 after buying an additional 768,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 958,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,318,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 853,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 1.0 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.