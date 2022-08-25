DICK’S Sporting Goods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 18,137 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 121% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,223 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.37.

DKS opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 15.07%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

