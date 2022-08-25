Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $125.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

