Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 62,802 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $104.39 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

