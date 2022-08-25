Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $40,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 36,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,777,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,011,000 after purchasing an additional 534,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 69.1% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.73.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

