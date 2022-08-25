Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,538,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Dover by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,288,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after buying an additional 121,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $249,199,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day moving average of $139.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.