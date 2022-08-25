Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Announces GBX 1.25 Dividend

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 0.0 %
LON DORE opened at GBX 117.95 ($1.43) on Thursday. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 99.60 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.45). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.88.
About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust
