Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRE. Edward Jones cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Duke Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duke Realty

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.



