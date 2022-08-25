Duluth (DLTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Duluth has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.93-$1.02 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duluth stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Duluth has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $282.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 48,553 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

