E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $14.82. E.W. Scripps shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Huber Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth about $84,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.