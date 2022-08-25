Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:FCA)

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Stock Down 26.8 %

FCA stock opened at C$7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.17.

About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

