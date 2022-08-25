Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $73.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

