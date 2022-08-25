Emergent Metals (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Shares Up 4%

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 26,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 5,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Emergent Metals Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.