Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Up 7%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) shot up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.09. 118,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,392,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.25 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90.
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
