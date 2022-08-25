Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 109,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,960,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Enerplus Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

