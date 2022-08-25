Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENFN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $13,118,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,481,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enfusion by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $48,717,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Trading Down 2.5 %

About Enfusion

Enfusion stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.