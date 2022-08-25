Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

In other Enhabit news, Director Charles M. Elson purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,034.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Enhabit news, Director Charles M. Elson purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,034.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Erin Hoeflinger purchased 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,128.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,979.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 46,942 shares of company stock worth $645,314.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $3,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $230,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

