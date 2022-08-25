Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Enhabit Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $3,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $230,000.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
