Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,932 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $293.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.87. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $308.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Company Profile



Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

