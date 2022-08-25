Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Equifax has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equifax to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $205.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.48. Equifax has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

