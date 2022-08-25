Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, August 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.75). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.22) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.