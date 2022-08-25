Eric J. Finnsson Sells 35,100 Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Finnsson sold 35,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $19,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,013 shares in the company, valued at $53,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eastside Distilling Stock Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ EAST opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EAST Get Rating ) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 4.30% of Eastside Distilling worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

