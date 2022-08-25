Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 26th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ZGN opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

Institutional Trading of Ermenegildo Zegna

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

