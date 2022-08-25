Essentra (LON:ESNT) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 350 to GBX 310. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Essentra traded as low as GBX 222.50 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.69), with a volume of 393368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50 ($2.82).

Essentra Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 290.01. The company has a market capitalization of £645.62 million and a PE ratio of 2,377.78.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.