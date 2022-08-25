Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Etsy were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $105.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.79. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,959,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.