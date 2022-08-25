Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Everi in a research note issued on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Everi has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other Everi news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everi news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,848 shares of company stock valued at $613,536. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 742,468 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Everi by 15.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,496,000 after purchasing an additional 681,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Everi by 142.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Everi by 100.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 708,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 1,290.4% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 342,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 318,103 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

