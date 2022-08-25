Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVT. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on Evotec in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Evotec in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EVT stock opened at €23.61 ($24.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 581.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.61. Evotec has a twelve month low of €20.16 ($20.57) and a twelve month high of €45.83 ($46.77).

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.