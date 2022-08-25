Ewen Stevenson Purchases 34,866 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 521.20 ($6.30) on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The company has a market capitalization of £104.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 532.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 521.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 650 ($7.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 635.27 ($7.68).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

