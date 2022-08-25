Ewen Stevenson Purchases 34,866 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).
HSBC Stock Performance
LON:HSBA opened at GBX 521.20 ($6.30) on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The company has a market capitalization of £104.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 532.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 521.75.
HSBC Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 44.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
