eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $47,791.50 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $47,791.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,718,503.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $139,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $149,400.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $154,530.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $164,610.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $159,390.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $150,930.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $137,070.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $140,220.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $96,169.50.

eXp World Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $55.43.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,286.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.