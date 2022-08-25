eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $47,791.50 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $47,791.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,718,503.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $139,950.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $149,400.00.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $154,530.00.
  • On Friday, August 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $164,610.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $159,390.00.
  • On Monday, August 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $150,930.00.
  • On Friday, August 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $137,070.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $140,220.00.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $96,169.50.

eXp World Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $55.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,286.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.