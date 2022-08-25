Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0311 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

