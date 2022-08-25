Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 588.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $207.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

