FAST Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FST)

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,460 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 814% compared to the typical volume of 1,144 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAST Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FAST Acquisition by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in FAST Acquisition by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

FAST Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FST stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. FAST Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.