Financial Survey: BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) versus LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get BlueCity alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BlueCity and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueCity 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 0 9 0 3.00

Profitability

LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 143.94%. Given LiveRamp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than BlueCity.

This table compares BlueCity and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueCity -28.76% -51.81% -39.67% LiveRamp -14.21% -1.87% -1.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlueCity and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueCity $168.94 million 0.34 -$48.59 million N/A N/A LiveRamp $528.66 million 2.69 -$33.83 million ($1.15) -18.42

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than BlueCity.

Risk & Volatility

BlueCity has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveRamp beats BlueCity on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company operates Blued, Finka, and LESDO mobile applications that offer mobile-based social and entertainment services, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, China.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

