First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,584 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $31,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXN. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,281,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 214,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 64,971 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

FTXN opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.