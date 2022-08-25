Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lifted to “Hold” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. William Blair currently has $29.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FL. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.70.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $36.49 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,070,000 after purchasing an additional 235,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $126,169,000 after purchasing an additional 389,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.