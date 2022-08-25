Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 80,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 34,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 161,838 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

FOXA stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

