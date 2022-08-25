freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNTN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($30.41) price objective on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

FRA:FNTN opened at €22.28 ($22.73) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.94. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($33.59).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

