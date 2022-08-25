Function X Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Function X has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001275 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $113.02 million and $410,489.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,706.07 or 1.00030668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00059896 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00026618 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.