FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tricon Residential in a report issued on Sunday, August 21st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.10.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$14.27 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$12.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

