GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

GCM Mining (TSE:GCM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$10.09 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 198.52% from the company’s previous close.

GCM Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

GCM opened at C$3.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.66. GCM Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.13 and a 1-year high of C$6.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.48. The company has a market cap of C$330.01 million and a P/E ratio of 9.39.

Insider Activity at GCM Mining

In other GCM Mining news, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,074.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 101,700 shares in the company, valued at C$409,932.36. Insiders acquired a total of 105,400 shares of company stock worth $427,270 in the last quarter.

GCM Mining Company Profile

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

