Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

