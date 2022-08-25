Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Stake Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 512,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 587,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 531,126 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gold Fields Profile

GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.