Golos Blockchain Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $626,502.94 and $9.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 307,060,357 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain.

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

