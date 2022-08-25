Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

GOSS stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 138,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,080,913.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 138,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,617,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 13,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,337.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 120.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 557,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 304,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 40.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 184,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 202.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,006 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 270.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,126,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 822,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

